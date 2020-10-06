Huawei offers students chance to take part in immersive technology experience

Seeds for the Future programme includes courses in AI, cloud computing, Internet of Things and more Print Print Life

Huawei is seeking third-level STEM students to apply for its Seeds for the Future programme.

Taking place between 16-20 November, students will have an immersive five-day virtual experience taking in virtual tours of Huawei’s campuses, the company’s flagship store in central Shenzhen, alongside Chinese culture experiences like tours of famous sites, learning Mandarin and calligraphy.

They will also study advanced courses exploring the latest developments in AI, cloud computing and 5G, along with course options in digital trade and digital transformation featuring guest lectures from industry thought-leaders about the future of technology.

advertisement





Tony Yangxu, CEO of Huawei Ireland, said the 2020 Seeds for the Future programme is a further opportunity to cultivate and nurture this talent: “Seeds for the Future provides students from Irish universities with the opportunity to experience a new culture and learn about opportunities in exciting new industries of the future.

“As Huawei continues to thrive in Ireland, we will be looking at the next generation of talent to support the growth of our business operations here. While the global pandemic has meant Seeds for the Future has had to move online, Huawei is a company built on innovation – and this year’s event will be just as immersive, challenging, and rewarding an experience as ever.”

In previous years, participating students visited Huawei’s HQ in Shenzhen, learning about the business and taking part in ICT training classes. They also got the opportunity to visit Huawei’s state-of-the-art innovation lab at Songshanhu campus where Huawei manufactures a range of its class-leading products.

Emily Noel, a student of Trinity College Dublin, who took part in last year’s programme, said: “My experience in Shenzhen was absolutely incredible. The exposure to the sheer magnitude of Huawei’s presence in the city, alongside the impressive work that Huawei are doing regarding research and development was one of my favourite parts of the trip. From our trips to the University, the research and development headquarters and the innovation centre, we were given a true insight into the work that Huawei are doing right now.”

Applications are now open for the 2020 Seeds for the Future programme, and students can apply by sending their CV and an essay of no more than 500 words demonstrating an interest in technology, learning about Huawei and Chinese culture to seedsireland@huawei.com

TechCentral Reporters