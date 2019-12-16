Applications open for Huawei’s Seeds for the Future 2020

Applications are now open for Huawei’s Seeds for the Future 2020 competition. Seeds for the Future is Huawei’s STEM education initiative wherein undergrads visit China to learn about its culture and business.

The ICT company has encouraged third-level STEM students looking to develop long-term career opportunities to apply. The 10 successful applicants will visit Beijing and Shenzhen where they will learn about Chinese culture, get an introduction to Mandarin and enhance their knowledge of the technology sector.

“Seeds for the Future provides students from Irish universities with the opportunity to experience a new culture and learn about opportunities in exciting new industries of the future,” said Jijay Shen, CEO of Huawei Ireland.

“As Huawei continues to thrive in Ireland, we will be looking at the next generation of talent to support the growth of our business operations here. Huawei is committed to supporting the development of ICT skills and this programme allows students to develop the skills and knowledge which will help with their future career choices.”

The closing date for applications is 28 February 2020.

TechCentral Reporters