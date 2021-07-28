Anne Sheehan named Microsoft Ireland general manager

Microsoft has appointed Anne Sheehan as general manager of Microsoft Ireland, replacing Cathriona Hallahan who announced her departure from the company last December after a career spanning 35 years.

Sheehan will assume the role at the beginning of October taking on responsibility for the sales, marketing and services business across the island of Ireland with a focus on delivering business transformation with Microsoft’s customers and partners within the public and private sectors.

Sheehan joins from Vodafone UK where she is enterprise director, having served as head of Vodafone Ireland’s enterprise business for four years. Prior to that, she spent 16 years at IBM in a number of senior positions including vice president of sales & services for the Nordic Region, sales & services director for IBM Ireland, head of channel, and head of infrastructure & technology services.

Cindy Rose, president, Microsoft Western Europe, said: “I’ve had the pleasure of working with Anne in the past, during my own time at Vodafone. I was always impressed by her high energy and pace, her growth mindset and customer obsession. I know she is passionate about partnering with businesses and the public sector, whatever their size, industry or ambitions, to help them find ways to use technology to drive success now and in the future. I also know her to be an empathetic and caring leader with deep commitment to building diverse and inclusive teams. I am confident that Anne will bring all of these qualities and more as she builds on the incredible foundation that the Microsoft Ireland team has established and to help accelerate the growth and transformation of Microsoft’s customers in Ireland.”

Sheehan said: “I look forward to working with the team to take the business forward in a market that has huge opportunity. I am motivated by working with great teams, collaborating with our customers and winning in the market. I am passionate about fostering an environment where learning, being curious, bold and ambitious are core to achieving our goals. I feel incredibly privileged to be joining such a great team, and I look forward to us working to support our customers on their digital transformation journey together.”

TechCentral Reporters