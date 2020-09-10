Angular roadmap embraces security, simplicity

A roadmap published for Google’s TypeScript-based Angular Web framework has the platform adding support for native trusted types for security and strict typing for forms.

New features cited in the roadmap are not yet designated for a specific version of Angular but are categorised as either in progress or ‘future’. The capabilities could find their way into the planned Angular 11 release or a different version.

With native trusted types, DOM-based cross-site scripting vulnerabilities are prevented. Plans call for the addition of a trusted types API to help build secure web applications. This capability is listed as being in progress.

Stricter type checking for reactive forms is listed as a future improvement. Stricter type checking will allow developers to catch more issues during development time and enable better text editing and IDE support.

Other plans noted in Angular roadmap include:

Ergonomic component-level code-splitting APIs, an in-progress feature intended to improve the speed of Web applications.

Development tools for debugging and performance profiling, an in-progress plan.

Webpack 5 module bundler support in the CLI, bringing build speed and bundle size improvements. This is cited as a future improvement.

Integration of the MDC Web library into the Angular Material UI component library, an in-progress capability.

Removal of the legacy View Engine, for smaller conceptual overhead and package size, lower maintenance costs, and less complexity in the code base. This future improvement would be done after all Angular internal tools have been moved to the Ivy renderer.

Making NgModules optional, a future capability intended to enable developers to build standalone components and implement an alternative API for declaring a component’s compilation scope.

Simplify Angular, reduce NPM package size, and improve maintainability by migrating the Angular language service to Ivy. This improvement is in-progress.

Migration to the ESLint linter, a future improvement. Angular’s developers will work toward backward compatibility with the current recommended TSLint linting tool configuration, implement a migration strategy for existing applications, and introduce new tools to the Angular CLI toolchain.

Support for TypeScript 4.0, a capability just added to the compiler in Angular 10.1.

The current version of the framework, Angular 10.1, was released one week ago. Development has begun on Angular 11, but the only feature cited so far is a fix pertaining to application-loading and eviction of cached assets.

