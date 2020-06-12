AirSpeed Telecom signs VoIP deal with Intellicom

New voice over IP solutions will be integrated into AirSpeed Telecom's existing product offering

AirSpeed Telecom has announced a voice solution partnership with Intellicom, which will see the integration of new Voice over IP (VoIP) solutions into the telecommunications products and bandwidth services provider’s existing product portfolio.

According to AirSpeed Telecom, the new solutions will assist end-user customers in their quest to achieve superior operational excellence and enhanced customer experience. New solutions include a full-featured business telephony and contact centre system that carries voice and other multimedia traffic across broadband networks for a predictable monthly fee.

By leveraging the power of IP networks, AirSpeed Telecom said organisations can promote better customer experience, enhance workplace mobility, including remote working solutions and reduce telecommunications costs.

As part of the partnership, AirSpeed Telecom gained Intellicom ‘Gold Partner’ accreditation, which enhances its existing service offering, which includes connectivity, cloud, security, and resilience, to include a feature rich unified communications platform.

“Our customers’ needs are changing and at AirSpeed, we like to think that we’re able to innovate to meet those developing requirements,” said Charles O’Reilly, general manager, AirSpeed Telecom. “While best known for high class connectivity, AirSpeed are increasingly offering business class solutions that are beyond connectivity and this announcement underlines this capability.

“We’re fully committed to helping our customers benefit from the latest communications technologies while protecting their existing IT service investment. Working with best-in-class vendors, such as Intellicom, ensures that our customers can perform to their full potential.”

Neil Wisdom, managing director, Intellicom added: “We’re very excited to have an organisation with the experience and calibre of AirSpeed Telecom on our partner programme. Given the depth of their skills, significant market presence and complementary product and service portfolio, we’re confident that together we can help businesses to take their communications strategy to the next level and use it to deliver real competitive advantage.”

TechCentral Reporters