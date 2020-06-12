No going back on work practices

Online Certified Data Protection Officer – starting next week!

The European Certified Data Protection Officer Programme has been designed to equip DPOs with the necessary skills and competencies to meet and maintain all aspects of data protection compliance.

Dates: From 17 June, up to 4 mornings a month

CPD points: 31.5

Free webinar: The DPO in times of Coronavirus – 16 June

This CEDPO webinar will answer the questions: which challenges does the DPO have to tackle regarding Covid-19? and how are European countries dealing with data protection regarding the containment of the pandemic?

Date: 16 June – 15:00 – 16:30

CPD points: 1.5

Online Artificial Intelligence Architect Course – starting 7 July

This online course and workshops cover critical aspects around the implementation of AI, as well as describing key characteristics of an enterprise wide AI capability and the human challenges of achieving this.

Dates: Starting 7 July 2020, 4 hours per week

CPD points: 31.5

2020 Cedefop skills forecast: challenges and opportunities in the coronavirus era

It is estimated that by 2030 the needs for workers with high level of qualifications will account for about 36.5% of total employment. However, across the EU supply is outpacing demand.

Online Certified Data Protection Practitioner programme – starting 20 July

Complete Ireland’s first certified data protection practitioner programme and remain competitive while compliant with DP law. This 3 day course will be spread over 6 mornings, taking place online.

Dates: 20, 21, 23, 24, 27 & 28 July 2020 – 09:30-13:00

CPD points: 31.5

European disinformation project kicks off

EDMO will support the creation and work of a multidisciplinary community composed of fact-checkers, academic researchers and other relevant stakeholders, to collaborate with media and media literacy experts to better understand and limit disinformation and increase societal resilience.

Online Integration Architect Course – starting 7 July

Learn all the soft and hard skills you need to take your architecture and design skills to the next level and become a great Integration Architect. This course provides an end-to-end exploration of modern integration techniques that will leave you with a solid understanding of the critical issues.

Dates: Starting 7 July 2020, 4 hours per week

CPD points: 31.5

European Commission launches consultation to seek views on Digital Services Act package

This consultation asks for the views of interested citizens and stakeholders on how to make a modern regulatory framework for digital services and online platforms in the EU.