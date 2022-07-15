Adapt, Dublin City Council collaborate on two new Smart Dublin projects Digital Twin, tourism projects to create more inclusive citizen services Life

Researchers at the SFI Adapt Centre are partnering with Dublin City Council (DCC) on two new research projects as part of the Smart Dublin initiative. The Digital Twin project aims to engage the community, enterprise and other stakeholders of Dublin in an innovative collaboration to explore stakeholder and community engagement with Digital Twin technology. The Smart D8 project is a testbed for innovation, collaboration and engagement in Dublin 8 and aims to explore the new technologies and pilot innovative health and wellbeing solutions to improve quality of life and address challenges facing local communities in the area.

The projects bring together technology providers, academia, local organisations and citizens to explore all sorts of data ranging from 3D models of buildings, to monitoring air quality, analysing traffic flow to understanding energy use and flooding. It will lead to the creation of innovative approaches to a variety of diverse and complex social and environmental issues using real-time data simulations. The researchers anticipate that technology deployments, tests and processes for engagement will play an important role in improving efforts to create a more sustainable and citizen-centric city.

Speaking about the initiative, Jamie Cudden, Smart City Lead at Dublin City Council (pictured) said: “These ambitious projects present an enormous opportunity to transform the way we plan, build and operate infrastructure within our cities. Dublin City Council through the Smart Dublin programme has begun exploring how we can use this technology across a variety of topics including energy consumption, planning engagement, tourism and building operations. We are delighted to partner with the ADAPT centre whose extensive expertise in artificial intelligence and public engagement will provide the foundation for innovative solutions.”

advertisement





TechCentral Reporters