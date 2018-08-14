Synology’s RackStation RS1219+

Synology has launched RackStation RS1219+, a 2U 8-bay NAS featuring storage scalability and M.2 SSD support to supercharge its performance.

The RS1219+ is capable of fitting in a 2-post or wall mount rack and is perfect for small to medium sized businesses looking to jumpstart their business without a substantial investment in building a data centre, according to Synology.

Key specs:

Intel Atom C2538 Quad-Core 2.4 GHz CPU

2 GB DDR3 expandable up to 16 GB

Scalable up to 12 drives

Four 1GbE (RJ-45) ports

Optional 10GbE add-on card

305mm (12”) depth chassis design

“We see the demand for creating mini data centres when available space is limited, especially for the growing businesses,” said Katarina Shao, product manager, Synology Inc.

“The storage capacity of RS1219+ can be upgraded to 144 TB when connected to one RX418 expansion unit, providing growing companies with a data storage solution that scales with their business. It can be upgraded to enhance performance and reduce latency by using M.2 SATA SSD caching with a dual M.2 SSD adapter card via the PCIe slot without occupying the front drive bays.”

Synology’s Extended Warranty add-on service, EW202, can be purchased together with RS1219+, available in select regions worldwide, to provide up to five years of hardware warranty coverage.

The RackStation RS1219+ is priced at €951 ex-VAT.

