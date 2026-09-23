How Maynooth university created open-air classrooms and location services for 16,000 students

In association with Conscia

As one of Ireland’s leading universities, Maynooth University is home to more than 16,000 students from over 100 countries. With a growing student population, increasing demand for digital learning, and a vision to modernise the campus experience, the university recognised the need for a significant upgrade to its wireless network infrastructure.

Working with Conscia Ireland and HPE, Maynooth University embarked on a transformation project to deliver reliable, secure, and high-performance connectivity across both indoor and outdoor campus environments. The initiative not only enhanced the university’s ability to support blended learning but also unlocked entirely new ways for students and staff to engage with campus life.





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Today, students can move seamlessly across the university grounds without losing connectivity, participate in classes outdoors, and benefit from an infrastructure designed to support future innovations such as location-based services, wayfinding, and smart campus applications. The result is a more flexible, secure, and connected learning environment that supports the university’s ambitions for the future.

The business challenge

The project was driven by the changing demands placed on higher education during and after the Covid-19 pandemic. Universities across the world were required to rapidly adapt to blended learning models that combined in-person and remote education. For Maynooth University, this highlighted the need for a network capable of supporting students and staff wherever they chose to learn and collaborate.

The university recognised that existing infrastructure would need to evolve to support a modern educational experience. Students expected uninterrupted connectivity for video calls, online lectures, collaboration tools, and digital resources. At the same time, the institution wanted to make greater use of outdoor spaces, creating safer and more flexible learning environments while enhancing the overall student experience.

The opening of the university’s new Technology, Society and Innovation (TSI) building presented a unique opportunity to develop a blueprint for next-generation connectivity. The goal was to create an infrastructure that could support thousands of users, provide consistent performance across indoor and outdoor spaces, and maintain the highest levels of security and network visibility.

Following a competitive tender process, Conscia Ireland and HPE were selected to design and implement the solution.

Next generation Wi-Fi for indoors and outdoors

Delivering a truly connected campus required much more than upgrading Wi-Fi inside university buildings. The vision extended to outdoor areas across both the North and South campuses, transforming gardens, courtyards, and open spaces into productive learning environments.

The new TSI building, a state-of-the-art 10,500m² facility featuring lecture theatres, teaching rooms, and collaborative learning spaces, became a key part of the deployment. High-performance Wi-Fi 6 access points were installed throughout the building to support the growing volume of connected devices and bandwidth-intensive applications used by students and lecturers every day.

Beyond the classroom, the project extended enterprise-grade connectivity across the wider campus. Purpose-built outdoor access points were deployed to provide reliable coverage in all weather conditions, ensuring that students could remain connected whether studying indoors, collaborating in communal areas, or working outside.

The impact on student life has been significant. Outdoor areas that were previously underutilised have become viable spaces for learning and collaboration. Students can participate in video meetings, access cloud applications, and continue working as they move across campus without interruption. This seamless experience helps create a more flexible and engaging educational environment while supporting modern approaches to teaching and learning.

The network also lays the groundwork for future smart campus capabilities. The infrastructure includes location-awareness technologies that can enable new digital services, helping students access information, navigate campus facilities, and engage more effectively with university resources.

Built-in security from the outset

Alongside performance and reliability, security was a critical requirement for the project. Universities face the challenge of supporting thousands of users, devices, and applications while protecting sensitive information and maintaining operational continuity.

To address this challenge, Maynooth University implemented a security-focused architecture based on role-based access controls and intelligent network management. This approach ensures that users and devices receive appropriate levels of access depending on their role and requirements, helping to strengthen the university’s overall security posture.

The solution also provides greater visibility across the entire network, giving IT teams enhanced insight into connected devices and user activity. This supports more effective management, simplifies troubleshooting, and helps reduce the risk associated with unauthorised devices or malicious activity.

Advanced authentication and policy controls help ensure that only authorised users and devices can access network resources. At the same time, the platform delivers a seamless experience for students and staff, enabling secure access without creating barriers to productivity.

The result is a network that balances security with usability, supporting the university’s commitment to delivering a safe and reliable digital learning environment while preparing for future challenges and growth.

Project outcomes

The project has delivered significant benefits for Maynooth University, its students, and its staff.

Most importantly, the university now has a resilient, high-performance networking platform capable of supporting modern digital learning requirements at scale. Reliable connectivity is available across both indoor and outdoor locations, enabling students to learn, collaborate, and communicate from virtually anywhere on campus.

The initiative has also transformed outdoor spaces into fully connected open-air classrooms, giving students greater flexibility in where and how they learn. This has helped create a more dynamic campus environment while supporting new approaches to education.

From a security perspective, the university now benefits from improved visibility and control across the network, helping reduce risk while simplifying ongoing management. The deployment has also established a strong foundation for future innovation, including location-based services, wayfinding applications, and enhanced digital experiences for students.

By investing in a future-ready networking platform, Maynooth University has not only addressed the immediate challenges of blended learning but has also created a foundation for continuous innovation and growth.