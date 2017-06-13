The value of design thinking with Bank of Ireland’s Lesley Tully

Lesley Tully, Bank of Ireland
Lesley Tully, Bank of Ireland

Exploring the value of a fresh perspective on business challenges and more

Print

PrintPrint
Radio

Read More:

13 June 2017 | 0

TechRadio Niall Kitson and Dusty RhodesIn this extended interview ahead of the Design Thinking Ireland conference, Niall Kitson meets Bank of Ireland head of design thinking Lesley Tully to find out how business can benefit from a more creative approach to problem solving.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.

Show notes:
More on the Design Thinking Ireland conference.

Read More:


Related Articles



Comments are closed.

Back to Top ↑