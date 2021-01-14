Zipp Mobility to create 30 jobs as part of e-scooter expansion plan

Irish micromobility start-up Zipp Mobility plans to launch e-scooter services across Ireland once new scooter legislation is passed into law. It said the launch will contribute to the creation of at least 30 jobs in the coming year.

Four launches are planned for the coming months, including the launch of the first public shared e-scooter scheme on the island of Ireland.

Last year, the company secured €1.1 million in seed funding, including €250,000 from Enterprise Ireland, launched e-scooter operations in three UK locations (Aylesbury, High Wycombe and Taunton) and grew to a staff of 20 in Ireland and in the UK.

The company is currently operating a fleet of 450 e-scooters in the UK which it expects to increase to 600 units in the coming months. In the last two months Zipp Mobility customers have completed over 30,000 journeys and travelled over 85,000 km, using the company’s e-scooters.

Zipp Mobility, which was founded in 2019 by Charlie Gleeson, is headquartered at NovaUCD, the Centre for New Ventures and Entrepreneurs at University College Dublin (UCD), with UK offices in Buckinghamshire and Somerset.

“With new e-scooter legislation set to be passed in Ireland early this year our plan for 2021 includes completing a Series A funding round and launching our service across the country creating at least 30 new jobs in the process,” said Charlie Gleeson, CEO and founder, Zipp Mobility.

“E-scooters offer a cleaner, low carbon alternative to cars and provide customers with a green alternative to getting around. We estimate that our customers, who travelled the equivalent of twice around the circumference of the Earth in the last two months, replaced approximately 9,000 car journeys and removed around seven tonnes of carbon from the atmosphere, which are very encouraging statistics.”

To help eliminate Covid-19 transmission risk, Zipp said its e-scooters have been equipped with anti-viral handlebar wraps that kill 99.98% of coronaviruses. It has also implemented a strict daily disinfection regime for its e-scooters.

