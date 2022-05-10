Writech opens design and innovation centre in Westmeath New centre to create up to 50 new roles for the region Trade

Writech Group has today announced the launch of a new world-class design and innovation centre in Mullingar, Co. Westmeath.

The new centre will lead to the creation of up to 50 new jobs in the initial phase, with the prospect of many more to be added to the existing workforce of over 300 across the group.

In addition, Writech has today announced the acquisition of Ce Sprinkler, a leading Swedish fire-protection business. Founded in Sweden over 70 years ago and employing over 30 people, Ce Sprinkler is a leading privately owned fire-protection company offering a wide range of services to all sectors from consultation, design, prefabrication, assembly and maintenance from its base in Nyköping.

The innovation centre and manufacturing base uses state of the art 3D BIM technology that is pre-fabricated to clients’ specific requirements with products and systems designed, engineered, manufactured and assembled on site, which alleviates many of the supply chain pressures that are being experienced across this and other sectors.

The design specification is based on creative and innovative work practices and features various unique and inclusive spaces that fosters collaboration, sustainability and well-being. It includes a gym, design and project innovation suites, offices and meeting areas.

Adjoining Writech’s existing building, the facility stretches over 16,000 square feet, extending over 3 levels and represents a significant milestone in the progress of Writech.

This follows the company’s recent acquisition of leading UK provider of automatic fire suppression systems, Compco – which added £50 million to Writech’s revenues and adds over 200 people to the group. The accelerated growth trajectory of Writech has been made possible by the significant support and partnership of Waterland Private Equity Ireland who invested in the group last year.

Founded in 1981, Writech provides Global Fire Protection System Design, Manufacture, Installation, Commissioning and Servicing to clients which include some of the largest blue-chip companies in the world, across a range of sectors including pharmaceutical, retail, data centres, office, and food and beverage.

