Enterprise Ireland, Texas Medical Center form strategic partnership

Enterprise Ireland has formed a strategic partnership with Texas Medical Center (TMC), connecting Ireland’s medtech industry and the world’s largest medical city.

The TMC, Ireland BioBridge partnership will provide gateway opportunities for Irish companies, entrepreneurs, researchers, clinicians, and industry partners to collaborate with TMC to solve global health challenges.

Focused on advancing health and life science through commercialisation, innovation and research, the partnership is designed to bolster collaboration and improvement of patient health and care experience through innovative medical devices, digital health solutions, and therapeutics. Research collaboration will focus on identifying opportunities for clinical research and clinical trial activities.

TMC’s BioBridge programme facilitates the exchange of ideas and research at a global scale to better the patient experience and provide ground-breaking solutions for complex health care problems. The TMC I Ireland BioBridge is TMC’s fourth international partnership. Other global partners include Australia, Denmark, and the United Kingdom. Over 80% of TMC Innovation’s current HealthTech Accelerator cohort is composed of international companies.

“The breakthrough technology and entrepreneurship that is coming out of Ireland is truly impressive, and the TMC team is thrilled to be in Ireland today to solidify our partnership,” said William McKeon, president and CEO of TMC. “The past two years has shown the importance of collaboration at a global scale, and we are eager to start our work with Enterprise Ireland’s team to further global innovation and research.”

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar said: “Years of investment by Government and industry has created a concentrated community of innovation and expertise within Ireland that is breaking new ground and making a major contribution to international healthcare. Today’s announcement by Texas Medical Center and Enterprise Ireland is a very positive development and will drive further integration and opportunities to bring Irish healthcare innovation to the world.”

