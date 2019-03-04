Wisetek scoops Deloitte best managed award

Fourth consecutive year for IT asset disposal specialist

The IT asset disposal, data destruction, technology reuse company, Wisetek, has been awarded a Deloitte best managed company for the fourth consecutive year, in recognition of its business performance, operational excellence and governance.

“The Best Managed Companies process is a rigorous one,” said Anya Cummins, partner, Deloitte, “examining every facet of an organisation. As ever, the spread of companies across a number of industries, underlines the importance of Irish and Northern Irish companies to the economy. In the midst of economic uncertainty, technology disruption, an open competitive market and full employment, the continued strong performance of these businesses is admirable.”

“We are delighted to be recognised once again by Deloitte,” said Sean Sheehan, CEO, Wisetek, “for the standard we have set in managing our business, the work we have done in developing a real solution for the responsible disposal of aged IT hardware systems and for our ongoing expansion in international markets. This recognition is down to a team effort and the award belongs to everyone in Wisetek.”

TechCentral Reporters