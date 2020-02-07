Winners of Ireland’s Wiki Science photography competition announced

Winners have been entered into the international Wiki Science competition Print Print Life

Winners of Ireland’s Wiki Science photography competition have been announced. Successful applicants in each of the six categories have now been entered into the international Wiki Science competition.

The international science photography competition, which ran from November to December 2019, was open to both amateur and professional photographers.

The following were the winners of the Irish Wiki Science competition:

The winners were selected by a panel of ‘Wikimedians’ and science communicators.

Wiki Science was kickstarted by Wikimedia Estonia to raise awareness of science, scientists and their research. It is now run by the Wikimedia community in Ireland.

With Wikimedia, those in education or outreach can gain access to a crowd-sourced bank of quality photos, for free. All photos are free to use under a Creative Commons licence.

TechCentral Reporters