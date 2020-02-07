Winners of Ireland’s Wiki Science photography competition announced
7 February 2020 | 0
Winners of Ireland’s Wiki Science photography competition have been announced. Successful applicants in each of the six categories have now been entered into the international Wiki Science competition.
The international science photography competition, which ran from November to December 2019, was open to both amateur and professional photographers.
The following were the winners of the Irish Wiki Science competition:
- General category – Church of Light by AstroAnthony
- Image sets – Eclipse composite clock by AstroAnthony
- Microscopy images – Sphalerite from the Irish base metal ore field by Aileen Doran
- Wildlife and Nature – Bug on a bed by Seek Liam
- People in science – BCO, Labs by Rob O’Sullivan
- Women in STEM – Exceptional folds during the Girls into Geoscience inaugural Irish Fieldtrip by Aileen Doran
The winners were selected by a panel of ‘Wikimedians’ and science communicators.
Wiki Science was kickstarted by Wikimedia Estonia to raise awareness of science, scientists and their research. It is now run by the Wikimedia community in Ireland.
With Wikimedia, those in education or outreach can gain access to a crowd-sourced bank of quality photos, for free. All photos are free to use under a Creative Commons licence.
