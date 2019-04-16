Waterford-based VR developer to grow workforce by one quarter

Award-winning company on the lookout for Web, game developers Print Print Trade

Immersive VR Education (IVRE), a Waterford-based virtual reality software company, has announced plans to grow its 37-member team by at least 25% within the next two years.

The new hires will be in the areas of Web and game development.

The company’s core offering is their award-winning Engage platform, an online virtual social learning and presentation tool. It provides a platform for creating, sharing and delivering proprietary and VR content for educational and corporate training purposes.

“The last two years have seen our company launch an array of new creations, move into new markets, partner with educators across the globe and win several awards from our industry peers,” said Sandra Whelan, co-founder and COO, IVRE (pictured).

“The speed of our success was not at all what we first envisaged when we set up our business, and we are so grateful for our achievements, but we know that none of this would have been possible without the backing, expertise and commitment of our team.

“A market like this is great for employees obviously because it affords them choice, but it is also good for employers in that it ensures complacency cannot set in when it comes to employee engagement practices. Employers now need to do what they can to foster a favourable environment for their team and to ensure learning and development is facilitated and made possible throughout the organisation.”

IVRE is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and on Euronext Growth, a market regulated by Euronext Dublin.

TechCentral Reporters