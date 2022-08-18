Virgin Media adds 450,000 premises nationwide through Siro network Expansion will further drive competition and enable ultrafast digital services Life

Virgin Media has announced a network deal with Siro whereby Virgin Media will offer a full range of services to over 450,000 currently enabled Siro premises throughout Ireland.

Virgin Media Ireland already offers 1Gb/s broadband speeds to 1 million premises across its own network.

Virgin Media’s expansion will further drive competition and enable ultrafast digital services by helping businesses and communities connect to Virgin’s broadband and digital TV service in many more locations across Ireland.

“At Virgin Media we are always pushing the boundaries of speed and service delivery for our customers, CEO of Virgin Media, Tony Hanway said. “Today’s announcement increases our network reach to 70% of all the premises in Ireland. Our new partnership with Siro means we will be offering our market-leading ultrafast broadband and TV services to more Irish consumers and businesses than ever before.”

Siro CEO John Keaney, said: “Siro is an open access wholesaler rolling out full fibre broadband to 154 towns and 770,000 premises across Ireland. Our objective is to deliver our world class connectivity to communities and businesses across Ireland, while constantly bringing innovation to the broadband market.”

TechCentral Reporters