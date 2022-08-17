Kyndryl forms alliance with Ernst & Young to support client digital transformation Combining Kyndryl’s managed cloud and core infrastructure services with EY’s knowledge of business and technology consulting services Trade

IT infrastructure services provider Kyndryl has formed an alliance with Ernst & Young in the US to support clients in achieving their digital transformation goals.

The EY-Kyndryl Alliance provides an innovative approach and utilises advanced technologies to help organisations transform and modernise their business. The alliance combines Kyndryl’s cloud and core infrastructure services with the leading business and technology consulting capabilities of EY US in areas including cybersecurity, asset management and cloud infrastructure services.

A leader in managed infrastructure and implementation services, Kyndryl offers a comprehensive suite of mission-critical capabilities, while EY US is a leader in driving large-scale, complex client transformations and has deep industry experience as part of its business and technology consulting services. The combination of these complementary services will greatly assist clients on their transformation journeys while mitigating the risks of these highly complex initiatives.

“As organisations execute on their digital transformation journeys, they face challenges in modernising complex systems, business processes and controls,” said Heather Ficarra, Kyndryl Alliance Leader, Ernst & Young. “The EY-Kyndryl Alliance will help clients achieve their strategic transformation goals by providing compelling comprehensive solutions. The alliance leverages the deep domain experience of EY business and technology consulting with Kyndryl’s technology transformation and support.”

“The combination of the leading business and technology consulting capabilities of EY US and the industry-leading IT infrastructure services of Kyndryl will be a powerful force in the market,” added Greg Sarafin, EY global partner ecosystem leader. “The creation of innovative, joint services and solutions that address the strategy, transformation and ongoing operations will greatly benefit our mutual clients.”

Stephen Leonard, Kyndryl global alliances & partnerships leader, said: “Our alliance with EY US will help broaden the global reach and impact of Kyndryl’s advanced IT infrastructure services to new customers across different industries and geographies that are seeking to modernise and transform their businesses. The combined experience and solutions that will stem from our strategic relationship with EY US will help companies overcome challenges, pursue new opportunities and derive more value from their IT environments.”

