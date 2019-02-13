Version 1 opens Cork office

Forty jobs to be created at Lapp's Quay Print Print Trade

IT Service Provider Version 1 is creating 40 jobs at a new office in Cork.

The Lapp’s Quay site will allow Version 1 to increase its workforce to 75 technology professionals by 2021 in the region. The expansion will support the Irish company’s continuous growth strategy and help provide enhanced digital and cloud services to its customer base in Cork and the wider Munster region.

Version 1 employs more than 1,200 people across its 10 office locations in Ireland, the UK and India, with 800 of its employees based in Ireland. The 40 new roles in Cork will be created over the next 24 months and will include opportunities for experienced digital and cloud IT professionals and technology graduate roles.

“This is an exciting time for Version 1 as we continue to invest in our employees, our customers and our organisation’s ambitious growth strategy in the Cork and Munster region,” Tom O’Connor, CEO, Version 1.

“Our people are the heart of Version 1, and we have invested significantly in creating a great workplace for our employees. We look forward to welcoming 40 new Version 1 people to our business in Cork. Version 1 is an avid supporter of the ongoing efforts for Cork to be recognised as a vibrant hub for indigenous and international enterprise and we are proud to work collaboratively with many of the local business, technology and educational associations to support the attraction of more graduates and highly skilled IT talent in the region.”

The Lord Mayor of Cork City Mick Finn said: “Cork’s ICT sector is playing a central role in the economic engine of the city and county. Cork is an attractive proposition for employers like Version 1 seeking a highly skilled IT workforce. We welcome Version 1’s expansion and commitment to job creation in the city, reinforcing Project Ireland 2040 and Cork’s role as the fastest growing region in Ireland.”

Version 1’s customers include The Dept of Transport, Tourism & Sport; Laya Healthcare; Musgrave Group; Bord Gais Energy; DePuy Synthes; and The Irish Cattle Breeders Federation.

TechCentral Reporters