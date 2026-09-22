Qualcom achieves solutions partner for security designation with Microsoft

IT and cybersecurity services provider Qualcom has achieved Microsoft’s solutions partner for security designation.

The designation means customers will benefit from recognised capability across Microsoft Security, Microsoft 365 and Azure security solutions. Customers also gain access to best-practice security architectures, threat protection and security operations aligned with Microsoft’s security framework, as well as support for securing identities, devices, data, applications and cloud environments.

The designation provides independent validation from Microsoft of Qualcom’s security capabilities and customer outcomes. It also reflects Qualcom’s ongoing investment in Microsoft security technologies, training and best practices to help customers stay ahead of emerging threats.





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The rise of AI in the workplace has increased the importance of independently recognised security expertise among IT partners. By ensuring the appropriate security controls, permissions and governance are in place before AI is deployed, Qualcom helps organisations maximise productivity while protecting sensitive business data.

Ken Ryan, managing director, Qualcom, (pictured) said: “Businesses are eager to embrace AI, but they still need the right foundations to do so with confidence. Our sustained investment has enabled us to meet that demand by expanding our Microsoft Security capabilities and helping organisations unlock the benefits of technologies such as Microsoft Copilot while ensuring their data remains secure.

“Achieving this designation places us among a select group of Microsoft partners in Ireland. It reflects the expertise of our team and reinforces our long-term commitment to help customers reduce business risk and maximise the value of their Microsoft investment.”

TechCentral Reporters