VEI Global creates 35 jobs in Kildare

Independent voice/network consultancy and technical service provider VEI Global is to open an additional European office early 2019. The Kildare company already operates offices in Belfast and London.

VEI delivers end-end projects across all of Europe and the US for major clients, which includes telecoms/IT field technician installation, Solution Design, project management, 24/7 helpdesk, account management and escalation teams. The services they deploy include, Wi-Fi, Data Networks, Contact Centre, IP Telephony, Internet Circuits.

The announcement was made on foot of a visit by Minister for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market & Data Protection Pat Breen to Kildare Local Enterprise Office (LEO).

Minister Breen said: “I would like to congratulate VEI Global on their continued expansion and warmly welcome the announcement here today of 35 new jobs over the next two years. It is always heartening to see regionally-based companies grow in scale, providing jobs and contributing to the economic and social wellbeing of their locality.”

Minister Breen is meeting staff from the Local Enterprise Office (LEO) Kildare along with the Head of Enterprise, representatives from the local authority, and the local business community to discuss the business supports available to companies in the region.

Last year alone, LEO Kildare supported 41 different business projects with direct financial assistance worth (€456,435). Its 171 client companies created 128 new net jobs across the county in 2017. It also provided training for 1,684 entrepreneurs and mentoring for another 432 entrepreneurs.

Minister Breen said: “More than ever before, the Local Enterprise Offices, including LEO Kildare, will be the ‘first stop shop’ for local entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners throughout the county and the regions. To support the growth plans of even more locally-grown enterprises, an extra €5 million in funding was secured for the 31 Local Enterprise Offices in Budget 2019, which is up 22% on 2018.”

The 31 Local Enterprise Offices are located in each county and provide a range of supports and expert advice for entrepreneurs, start-ups, micro enterprises and small businesses providing training, mentoring and financial supports. Funding for the Local Enterprise Offices, working in partnership with the local authorities and Enterprise Ireland, is provided by the Government of Ireland through the Department of Business, Enterprise & Innovation.

TechCentral Reporters