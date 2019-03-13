Valeo to create 50 jobs at Tuam R&D facility

Autonomous driving system developer puts €44m into Irish operation

Valeo is to invest €44 million in a major investment programme, leading to the creation of 50 research and development jobs over the next three years at its facility in Tuam.

The move will bring Valeo’s total headcount in Tuam to more than 500 people, making it one of the largest R&D facilities in Ireland.

The project is supported by the Irish government through IDA Ireland.

“With the support of IDA Ireland, Valeo continues to have a sustained and rewarding investment in Ireland,” said Marc Vrecko, Valeo Comfort and driving assistance systems business group president. “We are very excited about the announcement today to further expand our footprint here to build on the proven innovation in product and process R&D. The investment will help fuel the global growth of the Vision product line and extend Valeo as global leader for ADAS systems and related MaaS products.”

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said: “As a technology leader in autonomous technologies, with a global remit, Valeo is helping in the development of a cluster in Ireland around AV. This project will add significant value to the company’s operations in Tuam and will benefit Tuam, Galway and the West region substantially.”

The operation in Tuam includes a state-of-the-art production facility alongside an R&D centre of excellence with responsibility for the development and manufacture of automotive camera vision systems for global markets.

At the end of 2018, Valeo had 186 plants, 21 research centres, 38 development centers and 15 distribution platforms, and employes 113,600 people in 33 countries.

In 2018, the Group generated sales of €19.3 billion and invested 13% of its original equipment sales in research and development.

Products developed in Tuam are also in production in Germany, Hungary, Mexico and China.

TechCentral Reporters