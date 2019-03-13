BSI International Cyber Resilience Exchange comes to Dublin

Convention Centre plays host to one-day cybersecurity event

BSI International Cyber Resilience Exchange 2019 is a one-day event which brings together leading international cyber intelligence experts and innovators to share their vision of making a secure digital future a reality. The exchange comprises of keynote speakers, panel discussions and interactive sessions designed to share the latest insights into strengthening organizational defence against cyberthreats.

Learn how to achieve information resilience throughout your organisation by developing an environment where infrastructure is protected, regulations are met, and trust is maintained.

Speakers include:

Dr Jessica Barker – World expert on the human nature of cybersecurity

James Lyne – Leading cybersecurity expert and Head of Research and Development at the SANS Institute

Siân John MBE – Chief Security Advisor EMEA at Microsoft

Brian Krebs – founder of krebsonsecurity.com, cybercrime investigative journalist and New York Times bestselling author

Dr Johnny Ryan – chief policy and industry relations officer

For more information visit https://bsicyberexchange.com.