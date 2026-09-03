Uber cuts 3,300 jobs, nearly 10% of staff

Uber is going to cut around 3,300 jobs worldwide. That amounts to roughly 10% of its total workforce. The restructuring is intended to reduce the number of management layers and create room to further invest in, among other things, taxi services, deliveries and robotaxis.

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi announced the restructuring in an internal e-mail to staff. According to him, Uber has grown strongly in recent years, but that growth has also led to a more complex organisational structure with more management layers, extra coordination and fragmented responsibilities.

The number of managers will be reduced by about 20%. Some managers who lose their role may remain at Uber as individual contributors. In addition, the company wants to halve the number of small teams with one or two employees.





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Uber will also merge various units organisationally. For example, the engineering, science and delivery divisions will be brought together. Delivery activities for restaurants, retail and on-demand delivery will also be combined.

Uber is also severely limiting working from home. Under the announced plans, fewer than 1% of employees will still be able to work fully remotely.

According to Khosrowshahi, the restructuring is intended to make the organisation simpler and free up resources for the activities Uber wants to focus on in the coming years. Autonomous vehicles and robotaxis, among other things, will play an important role in this.

Emerce