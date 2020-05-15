Twitter sets its staff free

Social network gives remote working the ultimate vote of confidence, will it pay off?

Twitter has decided to set its staff free from the tyranny of office working but will it pay off?

In other news we have the latest twist in the Trump v China trade war (sort of), the latest version of Scrabble has purists raging and a new segment celebrating innovative Irish companies looking towards life beyond Covid-19.

