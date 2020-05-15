Twitter sets its staff free

Twitter
Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco. Image: IDGNS

Social network gives remote working the ultimate vote of confidence, will it pay off?

15 May 2020 | 0

Twitter has decided to set its staff free from the tyranny of office working but will it pay off?

In other news we have the latest twist in the Trump v China trade war (sort of), the latest version of Scrabble has purists raging and a new segment celebrating innovative Irish companies looking towards life beyond Covid-19.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.

