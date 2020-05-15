Twitter sets its staff free
15 May 2020 | 0
Twitter has decided to set its staff free from the tyranny of office working but will it pay off?
In other news we have the latest twist in the Trump v China trade war (sort of), the latest version of Scrabble has purists raging and a new segment celebrating innovative Irish companies looking towards life beyond Covid-19.
