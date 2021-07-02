Threat awareness biggest security issue for companies

Three quarters of IT professionals expect to see significant spending devoted to security awareness over the next 24 months according to interim results for the current TechBeat survey in association with Paradyn.

So far there has been broad agreement over trending security threats, with 90% of respondents saying ransomware was their biggest problem, followed by phishing (72%) and malware (66%).

In the last 12 months, 72% of respondents said they experienced a phishing attack, 67% a malware attack and 33% suffered a ransomware attack.

On a more positive note, 78% of respondents said they were either ‘confident’ or ‘very confident’ that their back ups would be protected in the event of a cyber attack.

A perennial concern given additional attention in the age of remote working is the use of personal devices. Respondents said 52.9% of employees in the companies either have access to or store company data on unsecured personal devices.

TechCentral Reporters