Tekenable to create 60 jobs over next two years

Company has invested €1m in Power Platform and Dynamics 365

Tekenable will near double its operation over the next two years, as it plans to create 60 new jobs. This follows the Irish digital evolution services delivery company investing €1 million in support for its cloud-based Dynamics 365 and Power Platform practice.

The company said it would be recruiting for roles in solution design, software development, business and cultural change consultants, sales and marketing and support.

Tekenable has experienced rapid growth thanks to its close alignment with Microsoft, its UK and Pakistan expansion, increased customer demand, and a push into low code delivery models. Last year, it created 25 new jobs to cater for new contract wins and major Brexit projects.

“We give customers the ability to run cross departmental business processes that are not constrained by existing legacy systems so they can reduce costs, gain efficiencies, and innovate faster,” said Nick Connors, MD, Tekenable. “One of the biggest influences on success is having the right team for the job. Executing a successful Dynamics implementation requires a strong team made up of various organisational and technical skill sets. Within two years we expect to more than double our workforce to 110 people.”

Tekenable implements the Microsoft Dynamics platform for companies to better enable companies to become digital businesses that deliver better experiences to their customers and empower employees to do their best work. The platform is a low-code, cloud-based software framework that spans data capture, business process flow, reporting, integration, security and digital workspace.

“Software either enables, creates or defines a company’s value proposition and the underlying foundation of the application is the right platform to digitally evolve the business,” said Peter Rose, CTO of Tekenable. “Using our expertise in bespoke software and system integration, we can extend our low code/no code platforms to fit seamlessly into businesses and are not constrained by the platform’s capabilities.”

TechCentral Reporters