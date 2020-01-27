Re-Gen WTE renews long-term licence with Warrenpoint Harbour

Warrenpoint Harbour Authority will export refuse derived fuel products from Warrenpoint Port as part of its renewed long-term licence with Re-Gen WTE.

Every year, Newry-headquartered company, Re-Gen WTE, processes 200,000 tonnes of waste as its facility. Warrenpoint Port is a vital transit point for processed, non-recyclable ‘black bin’ waste, destined for Europe.

Anything recyclable is recovered before the waste is prepared in the form of Solid Recovered Fuel (SRF). It is then shipped to Waste to Energy (WtE) plants in Europe, where the waste is incinerated to generate electricity for home heating, instead of coal and oil.

“By providing a professional facility, Re-Gen can service our customer base amongst councils in Northern Ireland and overseas power plants, such as in Vasteras, Sweden,” said Joseph Doherty, managing director of Re-Gen Waste.

“This is a win-win scenario for Re-Gen WTE Ltd, WPHA and local government as it advances the green agenda by being an important substitute for fossil fuels, as well as enabling councils in Northern Ireland to divert non-recyclable waste away from landfills.”

