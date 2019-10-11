Tekenable awarded Microsoft cloud platform partner status

Award represents "commitment to technical excellence and continuing education"

Tekenable has been accredited as a Microsoft cloud platform partner.

The certification means that Tekenable has met Microsoft’s stringent technical training and programme development requirements and is the culmination of months of intensive training and certification examinations.

As a cloud platform partner, Tekenable will benefit from direct access to Microsoft’s training and education programme and technical and support services.

“In becoming a certified Microsoft cloud platform partner, Tekenable has demonstrated its commitment to technical excellence and continuing education as well as its expertise of the products and services in Azure,” said Peter Rose, CTO at Tekenable. “We can help organisations take full advantage of the cloud, opening a wide array of new opportunities for them to grow their businesses and revenue.”

Paul Shanahan, cloud and AI business group lead at Microsoft Ireland, said: “As a Microsoft gold partner and cloud platform partner, the company offers a broad range of knowledge to their customers with exceptional services and technical competence helping them become more agile and efficient.”

Established in 2002, Tekenable has operations in Ireland, UK and UAE with expertise across the healthcare, financial services and public sectors. The company employs 50 people.

TechCentral Reporters