Evros invests in Auckland operations Centre

Service provider to employ 100 staff at first overseas location

Evros has officially opened a new operations centre in Aukland, New Zealand. The move represents the managed service company’s first global expansion and will enable the company to expand its services across the Southern Hemisphere, including to the Asian market.

Evros expect to hire between 50 to 100 staff in Auckland in the next 24 months to service their Northern Hemisphere clients.

Brian Larkin, managing director, Evros, said: “The growing dependence on IT in every industry sector and the huge material risks security breaches or downtime can make to a business means support or security services cannot afford to be a 9 to 5 role anymore with a skeleton after hours staff. And in the same breath, we can’t expect a great workforce to thrive on a night shift. The investment to build a centre in Auckland is a win-win for both our clients and our staff, and one we are very excited about.”

Once the global helpdesk model is complete for their Northern Hemisphere clients, Evros will offer the same service to clients all over the Southern Hemisphere, providing their Dublin based staff of over 400 people for after-hours support, in addition to their range of Digital Transformation, Cloud, Managed IT Services and Intelligent Security solutions and services.

David Eccles, Australia/New Zealand director of Enterprise Ireland, a partner of Evros in their global expansion, said: “Many Enterprise Ireland clients expand globally to diversify their markets and increase their market share so it’s great to support a company who is not only investing to service the local market with their particular ‘Irish Advantage’ but who can also use a new market to improve their service offering back home”.

TechCentral Reporters