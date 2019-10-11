Overstock opens state-of-the-art Sligo campus

Overstock has opened a new state-of the-art campus in the IDA’s North West business park in Sligo. The e-commerce giant invested €1 million in making the move to the Westgate tech campus.

Last year, Overstock announced its plan to create 100 Irish jobs in software development and testing, machine learning, and data analytics. It has since hired 80 new staff and intends to recruit another 20 by the end of the year.

Leo Clancy, head of technology for IDA Ireland opened the new facility with Overstock’s president of retail Dave Nielsen, chief administrative officer Carter Lee, and vice-president and site lead David Kenny.

“We’re absolutely delighted with our new home and getting all our teams back under one roof,” said Kenny. “It further validates Overstock’s choice of the North West as a great place to do business and build high performance software development teams.

“The combination of a diverse career path, a cutting-edge tech environment and a great work life balance has really resonated with the techies who continue to join our growing team.”

“When we opened our Ireland office in 2013, we knew there was something special with the tech environment of Sligo. Our Irish team has been instrumental in many of our technological innovations over the years, including advancements in machine learning, augmented reality, and blockchain applications,” said Jonathan Johnson, CEO, Overstock. “It’s great to open the doors to a new campus the team can grow and call home.”

TechCentral Reporters