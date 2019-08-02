Technology’s virtue crisis explained by Prof Shannon Vallor

Prof Shannon Vallor, Santa Clara University
Prof Shannon Vallor, Santa Clara University

Why technologists need to get a crash course in ethics

Print

PrintPrint
Radio

Read More:

2 August 2019 | 0

On this week’s show we take a trip back to June 2017 when TechCentral.ie editor Niall Kitson met Prof Shannon Vallor, lecturer in philosophy at Santa Clara University and author of Technology and the Virtues: A philosophical guide to a future worth wanting.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.

Read More:


Related Articles



Comments are closed.

Back to Top ↑