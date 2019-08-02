Technology’s virtue crisis explained by Prof Shannon Vallor

Why technologists need to get a crash course in ethics Print Print Radio

On this week’s show we take a trip back to June 2017 when TechCentral.ie editor Niall Kitson met Prof Shannon Vallor, lecturer in philosophy at Santa Clara University and author of Technology and the Virtues: A philosophical guide to a future worth wanting.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.