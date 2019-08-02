Technology’s virtue crisis explained by Prof Shannon Vallor
2 August 2019 | 0
On this week’s show we take a trip back to June 2017 when TechCentral.ie editor Niall Kitson met Prof Shannon Vallor, lecturer in philosophy at Santa Clara University and author of Technology and the Virtues: A philosophical guide to a future worth wanting.
