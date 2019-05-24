SurveyMonkey launches Dublin data centre

Customer migrations to public cloud infrastructure will begin later this year

SurveyMonkey has launched a European data centre to service new enterprise customers.

The public cloud investment is part of a broader focus to help enterprise customers have better control over their data residency.

Migrations for existing enterprise customers are expected to take place later in 2019. A final migration for self-serve customers is planned for a later time.

The European data centre launch follows the company’s acquisition of Amsterdam-based Usabilla in April 2019, and the hiring of international sales leaders based out of its Dublin European headquarters, to drive adoption of the SurveyMonkey platform among mid-market and enterprise organisations across the region.

“The launch of our European data centre is a key milestone in SurveyMonkey’s growth strategy, one that supports the expansion of the company’s international footprint and the acceleration of our enterprise sales motion,” said Zander Lurie, chief executive officer, SurveyMonkey.

“More than a third of SurveyMonkey’s revenue comes from customers outside of the United States, with a significant portion of that coming from Europe. Our cloud investments enable us to grow that business by delivering the data control, security and best-in-class user experience that global enterprises demand.”

Customers currently use SurveyMonkey products in 16 different languages, and deploy surveys written in 57 languages.

