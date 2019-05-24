Final call goes out to start-ups, early stage companies to enter Seedcorn competition

Overall winner to receive €100,000 Print Print Trade

The closing date for InterTradeIreland’s Seedcorn Investor Readiness competition is Friday 31 May.

The largest business competition of its kind, Seedcorn offers a total cash prize fund of €280,000, with €100,000 earmarked for the overall winner. Since its inception in 2003, the total awarded to innovative companies stands at €4.5 million.

As well as the chance to win a substantial cash prize, entrants benefit from guidance, advice and feedback from business experts, investors and other entrepreneurs through business planning workshops and mentorship support throughout the competition.

Shane O’Hanlon, funding for growth manager, InterTradeIreland (pictured), said: “It’s vital that determined start-up and early stage companies get the support and advice they need to achieve their ambitions. Seedcorn is much more than a competition – it goes beyond the €4.5 million cash funding by helping firms prepare for challenges and learning how to capitalise on opportunities.

“Companies learn from industry experts and the wider investment community, who help them refine their business plans and improve their pitches to potential investors. We would encourage companies to avail of this fantastic opportunity and submit their entries before the upcoming closing date.”

Previous Seedcorn winners include Barracuda FX Dublin, Loci Orthopaedics Galway, Valitacell Dublin, ALR Innovations Limerick and Epona Biotech/Stablelab Sligo.

For more information visit http://intertradeireland.com/seedcorn.

TechCentral Reporters