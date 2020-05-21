SupportIT launches dedicated cloud services team

Team will focus on Microsoft 365 applications, SharePoint and Teams modern workplace technology, and Azure services

SupportIT has launched a dedicated cloud services team in response to the growing demand for cloud services expertise.

The team will focus on Microsoft 365 applications, SharePoint and Teams modern workplace technology, and Azure services. Security solutions to help protect critical data and guard against threats will also be a key part of each project delivery.

Managed by a team of Microsoft certified engineers, the cloud projects will follow strict management guidelines; from the detailed requirements phase, the design phase, to successful project delivery and training.

Once completed, the implementation will be handed over to the managed services team for ongoing support and administration.

“I would say 100% of our clients have embraced cloud services in some format; whether that be hybrid cloud or fully cloud infrastructure,” said Joe McGivern, CEO, SupportIT.

“This has been accelerated by the recent Covid-19 situation, but also by the number of grants available for cloud services and I think organisations have also overcome any concerns around security or control. This new endeavour is timely and is going to benefit our client base hugely.”

TechCentral Reporters