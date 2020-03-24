SuperValu, Centra and Musgrave MarketPlace up contactless payment limit to €50

SuperValu, Centra and Musgrave MarketPlace will be among the first stores in Ireland to have their card terminals enabled to accept the new €50 contactless limit as a result of its partnership with Barclaycard Payments.

The leading payments provider is rolling out the increased threshold in a bid to help prevent the spread of coronavirus by allowing customers to make more payments without touching the card terminal or handling cash.

SuperValu, Centra and Musgrave MarketPlace will be among the first brands in the country to have the new higher limit in place once the feature goes live. This means that customers in Ireland will be able to use contactless to pay for goods and services up to the value of €50 when shopping in-store at SuperValu, Centra and Musgrave MarketPlace.

Musgrave CEO Noel Keeley (pictued) explained: “We welcome the commitment from the banks that they will be raising the contactless threshold from €30 to €50. and when this is enacted we would ask customers to tap and pay wherever possible or to use their smartphone for higher value purchases.

“It’s important that people go about their shopping differently in order to make sure that everyone stays healthy. We would like to thank our customers for their on-going patience and call on them to take note of the various measures currently in place.”

TechCentral Reporters