Taoglas introduces Crowd Insights for people movement analytics

Platform uses Wi-Fi to look for public gathering, social distancing breaches Print Print Life

Taoglas has unveiled Crowd Insights, a people movement analytics platform for assisting with the management of crowd sizes and social distancing at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an effort to assist the massively challenged health systems, Taoglas is already working with a leading hospital in Ireland to provide the solution free of charge. Taoglas will also be offering the solution to other health systems at cost.

“To do our part during this time of crisis for world humanity, Taoglas has taken proven technology from our recent acquisition of ThinkSmarter and accelerated development to launch a unique solution to help municipalities, governments, healthcare systems and enterprises monitor and manage crowds,” said Ronan Quinlan, Co-CEO and founder of Taoglas.

“We believe this will be vital in the days and months to come to allow people to move around safely without fear and to get the economy moving again. Municipalities and businesses are now required to monitor the density of groups of people in public, to optimise social distancing, to ensure that the virus does not reestablish. With a cost-effective tool to measure, monitor and manage people movement, we’re looking to help to expedite getting life and businesses back to normal.”

Taoglas Crowd Insights monitors the numbers, flows and dwell times of people in public areas and sets thresholds to alarm if an intervention is necessary.

The solution is based on Wi-Fi systems already prevalent in most places today and collects anonymised data via smartphones and is based on the ThinkSmarter Analytics solution. The platform has already been deployed successfully in the field with customers including Three, Hutchison, Vodafone, FIRA Barcelona, Greenwich, DCU, Sligo, Dun Laoghaire, and Dublin City.

TechCentral Reporters