Strong run for Tech Excellence Awards distributor of the year

CMS Distribution won 2019 award through impressive partnerships Print Print Trade

Popular votes are a tough way to decide a contest. However, when the criteria for such a vote is to demonstrate outstanding business performance as a technology distributor over the previous 12 months, there is nowhere to hide.

The 2019 Tech Excellence Awards Distributor of the Year winner was CMS Distribution. The Mayo-based company had a busy year in the run up to the awards in May of 2019, with highlights such as winning a Deloitte best managed company award.

That award followed a detailed qualification and judging process evaluating the entire management team and business strategy in a competitive process, beyond pure financial performance in criteria such as operational excellence, strategic planning, governance and talent strategy.

Acknowledging the fast pace of the technology industry, founder and CEO Frank Salmon, said it was all about empowering people.

“It is crucial for us that we empower our people to be flexible with our customers, so we remain as agile and responsive as possible.”

“This agility is one of the factors that has helped CMS Distribution secure the Deloitte Best Managed Companies designation for this first time this year.

“I thought entering the programme would be a good test for our people in terms of how we articulate our business proposition and that it would help us to see how we compare to other companies in Ireland,” said Salmon.

In April of 2019, CMS Distribution signed a deal to distribute enterprise storage specialist Infortrend’s portfolio, further strengthening its offerings in the enterprise space.

“This is such a great fit for both parties,” said Tony Howard, northern EMEA business development manager, Infortrend, “with CMS’s expertise, 30 years’ experience in data storage solutions and their reach into hundreds of resellers. We will add enterprise class ‘always on’ products to their portfolio, including our award-winning hybrid cloud solution and again, our award-winning all flash array.”

In August, the company expanded its partnership with Fitbit, with the introduction of personalised cart sites. In October, CMS Distribution acquired Avesta, a consumer electronics and accessories distributor specialising in mobile solutions and high-tech products. Also in October, the company took on the product portfolio of Rapid7, a provider of security analytics and automation.

It also had a strong close to the year too, signing up PNY Technologies to serve the high performance computing market, with Nvidia Tesla GPU’s and high-density GPU server solutions.

From a business perspective, an acquisitive run in 2017 had seen some reprioritising, that impacted sales in the shorter term, but still resulted in a 5% rise in pre-tax profit to €16 million in 2018.

Collectively, this impressive record set CMS Distribution above its competitors, resulting in the Tech Excellence Award win in May of 2019, further endorsed by its strong finish to the year.

Entries for the 2020 Tech Excellence Awards, now in their twentieth year, are now open.

Voting for distributor of the year has also opened.

TechCentral Reporters