CMS Distribution wins Deloitte best managed award

Award first for ICT distributor

CMS Distribution has been named a Deloitte Best Managed Company for the first time.

The award following a detailed qualification and judging process that evaluates the entire management team and business strategy in a competitive process among some of Ireland’s top privately owned businesses, beyond pure financial performance at criteria such as operational excellence, strategic planning, governance and talent strategy.

“We work in the tech industry, so we have to move fast,” said Frank Salmon, founder and CEO, CMS Distribution. “It is crucial for us that we empower our people to be flexible with our customers, so we remain as agile and responsive as possible.”

“This agility is one of the factors that has helped CMS Distribution secure the Deloitte Best Managed Companies designation for this first time this year.

“I thought entering the programme would be a good test for our people in terms of how we articulate our business proposition and that it would help us to see how we compare to other companies in Ireland,” said Salmon.

TechCentral Reporters