Infortrend teams up with CMS Distribution for storage play

Infortrend has signed a distribution agreement with CMS Distribution, giving the enterprise storage specialist the platform to reach more resellers and access more markets.

Tony Howard, Infortrend northern EMEA business development manager, said: “This is such a great fit for both parties, with CMS’s expertise, 30 years’ experience in data storage solutions and their reach into hundreds of Resellers. We will add enterprise class ‘always on’ products to their portfolio, including our award-winning hybrid cloud solution and again, our award-winning All Flash Array.”

Trevor Pluskota, chief technology officer, CMS Distribution, said: “We’re very excited to be working with Infortrend during an age where extracting value from data is at the forefront of many customers strategies.

“Infortrend provide a range of innovative storage solutions that will enable customers across all industries to realise the benefits of scale out storage at an affordable price.”

TechCentral Reporters