CMS Distribution enters high performance computing partnership

PNY Technologies signs exclusivity deal to cover Ireland, UK

CMS Distribution has partnered with PNY Technologies Europe, to help establish a server business for the high-performance computing (HPC) market.

“PNY Technologies Europe are extremely pleased to welcome the award-winning CMS Distribution to our growing PNY Nvidia Enterprise GPU solutions channel. With a wealth of knowledge and experience in the enterprise distribution sector, we felt the timing was right to promote CMS to an official UK distributor for our PNY Nvidia Tesla GPU’s and our expanding portfolio of high-density GPU server solutions.” Simon Horton, regional manager & AI sales specialist, PNY

CMS customers will have access to a new range of professional graphics cards and GPU Servers, to be widely used in desktop virtualisation, media production, graphics rendering, education and research. CMS will be the key distributor for PNY in the UK and Ireland.

“As we see more adoption of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) in business, we will also see a growing demand for high-performance servers and storage solutions. By partnering with PNY and brokering alliances with our software vendors, CMS is well placed to offer our customers end to end solutions to support the latest technologies being adopted in business,” said Trevor Pluskota, CTO, CMS

TechCentral Reporters