CMS Distribution becomes sole distributor of Rapid7 products in Ireland

Agreement sees cyber security vendor expand international business

CMS Distribution has signed a distribution deal with Rapid7, a provider of security analytics and automation. The partnership will strengthen CMS Distribution’s cyber security portfolio and expand Rapid7’s presence and reach in the Irish market.

“This partnership is a great fit for both parties, we have a wealth of experience in the cyber security market and Rapid7 provides a range of innovative solutions that will enable customers across all industries to realise the benefits of cyber security and, in particular, vulnerability

management,” said Trevor Pluskota, chief technology officer, CMS Distribution.

Chris Hartley, Rapid7 director of sales for UK & Ireland, said: “Rapid7 is committed to investing in the growth of our international business.

“CMS has proven to be a great strategic partner for us as they provide the breadth of reseller partners and experience in cybersecurity that will enable us to accelerate our growth and brand awareness within the Irish market.”

TechCentral Reporters