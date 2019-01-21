Sheryl Sandberg announces 1,000 jobs for Ireland

Facebook COO outlines plan to tackle online bully at Dublin event

Facebook COO, Sheryl Sandberg announced plans to add 1,000 jobs to the company’s Dublin base at an event in Croke Park today.

Delivering the keynote at ‘Gather’, Sandberg affirmed the social network’s commitment to its Irish operation, which is the largest outside of its headquarters in California.

Building on last year’s Ballsbridge Campus expansion plan, Sheryl announced that Facebook plan to hire 1,000 people across 60 teams in Ireland in 2019. The jobs created will span the engineering, safety, legal, policy, marketing and sales teams.

In addition, Sandberg revealed that Facebook is tripling its investment in online safety programmes run by the National Anti-Bullying Centre (ABC) and SpunOut.ie, bringing the total investment to €1 million. This money will go towards supporting important research conducted by ABC, expanding the nationwide online safety training program for teachers and parents of secondary school students, and creating an online safety resource for teens in partnership with SpunOut.ie.

Speaking about Ireland’s strategic importance to Facebook, Sandberg talked about her pride in the growth that the company has undergone here; from an initial 30 people in 2009 to now employing over 4,000 in four locations around the country in counties Cork, Meath, and Dublin. Over the past nine years, Facebook has built a diverse presence in Ireland with employees working on a range of teams across the family of apps including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Oculus.

Admitting how the company has adapted to its pace of chance, Sandberg said: “Facebook is a very different company to what it was in 2016 or even a year ago.” She also placed a premium on the well-being of users, saying: “the safety and security of Facebook’s users; the commitment to cracking down on fake accounts and false news; strengthening defences against election interference; and being even more transparent in how it operates and makes decisions, to make itself more publicly accountable.”

Gather brought together more than 500 small and medium businesses from Ireland and across the Europe, the Middle East and Asia to hear from industry experts on the tools available on Facebook and Instagram to grow their business.

TechCentral Reporters