SFI invests €25m in research infrastructure programme

Funding to support research infrastructure across a variety of disciplines

The Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) has announced the provision of €25 million in funding for six projects under its research infrastructure programme.

Dr Ciaran Seoighe, deputy director, SFI said: “The SFI Research Infrastructure Programme was developed to support excellent research in Ireland. To allow researchers to meet the evolving challenges both globally and domestically we must ensure that they have the cutting-edge infrastructure required for their research to positively impact our economy, society and environment.

“Science Foundation Ireland is delighted to support researchers by providing them with facilities and equipment which enable them to keep exploring the frontiers of STEM research, and to progress their discoveries towards practical implementation.”

Supported projects

Dr Timothy McCarthy, Maynooth University

National Autonomous Technologies Data Platform will provide valuable open autonomous technology data from collaborating Irish higher education institutes. It will facilitate access to driverless vehicles, AI, robotics, drones and more.

Prof Kingston Mills, Trinity College Dublin

Mills next generation flow cytometry and single cell gene analysis is the only one of its kind in biomedical research institutes or hospital sites. The cutting-edge infrastructure will enhance Trinity College Dublin’s cytometry suite capability to enable rapid analysis for clinical samples.

Prof Mani Ramaswami, Trinity College Dublin

Ultra-Low Noise Digital 3T MRI will enable new research programmes at three SFI Research Centres and permit participation in international consortia including Horizon 2020. This new MRI scanner will allow Ireland to lead in neurodevelopmental research on infants and children, as well as ADHD, depression, psychosis and Alzheimer’s disease research.

Dr Graeme Maxwell, Tyndall National Institute

Tyndall 200mm FlexiFab – core national infrastructure upgrade will enhance equipment to enable processing on 8-inch wafers, a unique asset needed to drive future innovation in ICT research and industry in Ireland.

Michael Gillooly, Marine Institute

EirOOS Irish Ocean Observing System is a component of the European Ocean Observing System (EOOS). It will further scientific and technical research capacity in key areas such as; sea level science, ocean circulation and carbon sequestration allowing us to understand the connection between Ireland and the Atlantic. It will increase opportunities to participate in European funded initiatives including Horizon 2020.

Prof Walter Kolch, University College Dublin

A national platform for comprehensive molecular analysis (CMAP) underpinning chemistry, the bioeconomy, and precision oncology research; from molecules to microorganisms and humans. CMAP will enhance Ireland’s competitiveness to participate in and lead international research, support research in national priority areas and contribute to environmental sustainability, better healthcare, and job creation.

TechCentral Reporters