Risk solutions provider Kroll to expand to Ireland

Company is a division of Duff & Phelps

Risk solutions provider, Kroll, is expanding into the Irish market. The company, which is a division of Duff & Phelps, is responding to the increased demand for services such as forensic accounting investigations, asset searches, cyber investigations and business intelligence in Ireland.

Duff & Phelps is a global advisor that protects, restores and maximises value for clients in several areas including; cyber-security, corporate finance, compliance, disputes and valuation.

Since 2014, Duff & Phelps has provided valuation, restructuring and corporate finance solutions in Ireland. In its new Irish operation, Kroll will fortify its governance, risk, investigations and disputes offerings, support client decision-making, joint ventures, political risk, new market entry and supply chains.

It will also assist clients in managing complex problems including disputes and litigation, sanctions breaches, fraud and corruption, leaks of information and asset searches.

Kevin Hart, associate managing director in the business intelligence and investigations practice, will lead the Irish operation. The team will work closely with Duff & Phelps’ existing Advisory practice in Ireland, which will be led by Sharon Barrett.

Hart has more than 20 years’ experience in fraud, corruption, money laundering, forensic accounting, litigation support, and advising clients. A recent addition to the company, Hart has completed the Irish Expert Witness Training with LeTouche, is a member of ISACA and the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) and is on the board of the ACFE Irish Chapter.

“I’m looking forward to helping clients in Ireland deal with their most difficult challenges both domestically and in emerging and frontier markets across the globe,” said Hart. “Our truly global footprint means that we can select the most appropriate team with specialist technical, sectorial, political and jurisdictional expertise, providing effective and efficient solutions tailored to each client’s specific needs.”

TechCentral Reporters

