Schneider Electric and Cisco cooperate on new micro data centres

In the future, enterprise data will be increasingly generated and processed outside traditional, centralised data centres. Gartner has said that currently, this runs at around 10% of enterprise-generated data, but by 2025, this figure will reach 75%.

This is the emergence and rapid growth of so-called edge computing, where smaller, distributed data centre-like facilities will gather and process data to a certain degree before sending back only what is necessary to a centralised data centre for further processing.

To provide for this growing need, Schneider Electric and Cisco have announced several new reference designs for HyperFlex hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) deployments for use ‘as-is’ or to be customised for specific micro data centre needs. The solutions have been pre-engineered, says Schneider, to seamlessly join APC and Cisco equipment for solutions that are pre-integrated, remotely monitorable, and physically secure. This approach provides immediate benefits for ease of deployment, integration and visibility.

“For IT channel partners and system integrators, a fully integrated micro data centre solution from Schneider Electric and Cisco saves valuable rack-and-stack floor space and time, and these reference designs provide peace of mind that they will be getting a fully optimized solution,” said John Knorr, VP, Global IT Channel Alliances, Schneider Electric. “We’re fully dedicated to the relationship with Cisco and offering the latest innovative solutions to our customers.”

“As the needs for edge compute continue to evolve and the marketplace demands plug-and-play solutions that put the specific needs of the customer front and centre, new solutions like this micro data centre solution with Cisco HyperFlex Edge will be key for success,” said Vijay Venugopal, senior director, HyperFlex Product Management, Cisco.

The vendors have been cooperating on edge computing solutions for some time, and HyperFlex announcement comes after a successful initiative to have the APC NetShelter SX with Shock Packaging achieve Cisco Unified Computing System (UCS) Pre-rack and Ship Certification. This expands the certification from one standard size to cover the entire product line, including 13 preconfigured SKUs and Micro Data Center Xpress SX 24U and 42U. With this certification, said Schneider, APC is providing channel partners and customers with the assurance of pre-tested, proven system compatibility, providing more options for greater flexibility and faster deployment, with time and money savings.

Visibility across both the APC and Cisco platforms is provided through the integration of EcoStruxure IT and Cisco UCS Manager, simplifying data management and monitoring of the power infrastructure with a single pane of glass view.

TechCentral Reporters