Strong cloud adoption sees security and compliance trump cost concerns

Almost two thirds (61%) of Irish organisations have a defined cloud strategy, compared with just 8% which do not, but almost third (31%) say they have one in development.

This is an early statistic from the TechBeat survey, in association with Zinopy and Check Point, on cloud security.

Another early key point from the survey is around inhibitors for choosing a cloud service. Almost three quarters of (72%) respondents said security concerns around cloud services would put them off.

This was followed by compliance concerns which was indicated by more than two thirds (67%).

The clear implication is that not only is cloud adoption as widespread as reports would lead us to believe, but that even among those that have not necessarily formalised their approach, there is a strong intent to do so.

However, this momentum is tempered by security concerns for applications, data and services, with compliance also rising in priorities, significantly above cost.

TechCentral Reporters