Prof William Scanlon named chief executive of Tyndall National Institute

Queens chair of wireless comms makes move south Print Print Life

The Tyndall National Institute has appointed Prof William Scanlon to the role of chief executive. He joins Tyndall from Queen’s University Belfast, where he was Head of School of Electronics, Electrical Engineering & Computer Science, and Chair of Wireless Communications for more than 10 years.

A technology entrepreneur and an academic in the area of wireless innovation and communications, Prof Scanlon will lead a team of more than 500 researchers, engineers and support staff including 120 full-time graduate students. His current areas of interest include connected health, mobile networks, localisation and wireless body area networks.

Prof. Scanlon is also co-founder and managing director of location systems spin-out ActivWireless and has had a number of engineering roles with Siemens, Nortel Networks and Osram.

“Prof Scanlon’s academic research record and strong commercialisation background create an ideal combination of skills to progress Tyndall’s mission to deliver economic impact through research excellence,” said Chair of Tyndall National Institute Eoin O’Driscoll. “We look forward to Professor Scanlon providing the strategic leadership to further develop our role as a world leading research institute.”

Prof Scanlon said: “Tyndall has an enviable reputation for research excellence and impact around the world, and I am hugely excited and honoured to take up the role of CEO. I look forward to working with the team here, collaborating with existing and new partners as well as engaging closely with industry to further enhancing and developing Tyndall’s position as a forerunner in global innovation and research commercialisation.”

TechCentral Reporters