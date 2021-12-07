Samsung to merge mobile and electronics businesses in major refshuffle

The reorganisation also includes two new CEO appointments as Samsung looks to strengthen its business competitiveness Print Print Trade

South Korean tech giant Samsung has announced an internal reorganisation of its businesses that includes multiple changes at executive level.

As part of the reshuffle, the company has appointed two new CEOs – one to oversee semiconductor production, and another to lead a new ‘SET’ unit formed following the merger of Samsung’s mobile, TV and consumer electronics divisions.

Jong-Hee (JH) Han will lead the newly merged SET unit as CEO and vice chairman, while continuing in his current role as head of Samsung’s visual display business.

The company’s chip and components division will be led by current president Kyehyun Kyung, who has CEO experience from his time in charge of Samsung’s Electro-Mechanics department.

Kyung is an expert in the field of semiconductor design, with a career that’s seen him lead both Samsung’s Flash Product and Technology and DRAM Design teams. The South Korean giant hopes he will be able to maintain its position as a leader in semiconductors and drive more innovation in the components business.

JH Han is cited by Samsung as a major contributor to its 15-year dominance in TV sales. He is tasked with strengthening the “synergies” amongst the different businesses in the SET Division, as well as helping to drive new businesses and technologies.

This is the biggest structural change Samsung has made since it appointed leaders for three new divisions in 2017. This latest management shakeup aims to streamline the tech giant’s sprawling global business structure into two units.

The reshuffle also includes a host of new positions across its global infrastructure: Hark Kyu Park has been appointed to the role of CFO, Yongin Park has been named president and head of Samsung’s System LSI business, and KS Choi has been named president and head of the North American office for SET.

