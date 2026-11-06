The Kremlin has rejected claims that Russia orchestrated cyberattacks on supermarket refrigeration systems across Europe, calling such allegations ridiculous and unfounded. Dmitry Peskov, speaking on behalf of the Russian government, noted that accusing Russia of these digital breaches has become a recurring pattern among European countries.

The cyber breaches, which took place over several weeks, led to significant food waste, as retailers were forced to discard spoilt frozen and chilled products. French blood banks were also targeted, although officials confirmed that the integrity of the blood supply remained intact.

Although certain pro-Russian hacker groups initially claimed responsibility for the disruptions, the BBC reported that these claims were quickly removed. Experts warn that establishing the precise source of a cyberattack is notoriously complex.





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Security specialists are divided over who was behind the attacks. Xavier Bellekens of Lupovis told Politico that, in his view, the evidence points towards a Russian state-backed threat actor. By contrast, the company Sekoia explained that actors with links to Iran have a history of similar attacks on supermarkets in Israel and the United States. To date, official cyber security agencies in the affected regions have refrained from publicly naming a responsible party.

Business AM